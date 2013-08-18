PREVIEW-Motor racing-'Best ever' Hamilton faces resurgent Ferrari
SHANGHAI, April 5 Lewis Hamilton has raised his game but whether the Mercedes driver can deny Ferrari a second successive win of the season in China this weekend remains to be seen.
Aug 18 Spain's Marc Marquez extended his lead in the MotoGP world championship after another convincing victory in Sunday's Indianapolis Grand Prix.
Compatriot and Repsol Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa finished second, 3.495 seconds behind Marquez, with another Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo ending in third place on his Yamaha.
Italy's seven-times world champion Valentino Rossi burst into fourth place on the final lap.
Marquez's win completes his sweep of the races in the United States following his wins at Laguna Seca and Austin.
* Wehrlein hopes to return in Bahrain (Adds details, Wolff quotes)
LONDON, April 3 Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has backed Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein to "come back strong" after having to miss the opening race of the season in Australia due to fitness issues.