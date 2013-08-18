Aug 18 Spain's Marc Marquez extended his lead in the MotoGP world championship after another convincing victory in Sunday's Indianapolis Grand Prix.

Compatriot and Repsol Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa finished second, 3.495 seconds behind Marquez, with another Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo ending in third place on his Yamaha.

Italy's seven-times world champion Valentino Rossi burst into fourth place on the final lap.

Marquez's win completes his sweep of the races in the United States following his wins at Laguna Seca and Austin.

