July 14 Dani Pedrosa led a Spanish one-two-three
in MotoGP qualifying for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix when he
took pole ahead of world championship leader Jorge Lorenzo on
Saturday.
Lorenzo slammed his hands on his bike in anger after he was
forced to abort a final flying lap that could have seen him pip
Pedrosa, 14 points behind him in the standings, to pole.
"We had electrical problems in the last two laps. We will
have to check them out. I'm very disappointed because we have
been very fast here," said a frustrated Lorenzo.
Compatriot Hector Barbera clinched his first front row start
in third ahead of American Nicky Hayden.
Australian world champion Casey Stoner, trailing Lorenzo by
20 points in third overall, was off the pace and finished fifth
fastest.
Valentino Rossi of Italy, a nine-times world champion across
the classes but enduring another tough season, was over a second
off the pace as he finished 10th quickest.
