ROME June 1 Marc Marquez continued his dominance of the MotoGP World Championship with victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, his sixth successive victory.

After prevailing in an almighty battle with Jorge Lorenzo on the final lap the Spaniard moves up to a perfect 150 points in the standings, 53 ahead of Valentino Rossi who in his 300th Grand Prix moved into second place in the championship.

Rossi fought back from 10th on the starting grid to finish third, and now leads Dani Pedrosa by a point.

Marquez had come into the race with a 100 percent record and started in pole position for the sixth time in a row, but Yamaha rider Lorenzo took the lead on the first lap and initially held off his determined compatriot.

It looked as though Marquez would continue his winning streak when Lorenzo allowed him to steal the lead when he stuck a wheel in the grass at the end of the pit zone with seven laps to go.

However Lorenzo retook the lead a lap later and after that followed an astonishing battle between the two Spaniards, who exchanged first place on several occasions before Marquez finally took the lead and held on for the win.

It was an unlucky Sunday for Stefan Bradl, with the Honda rider crashing during the morning's warm-up before being taken out of the race by Cal Crutchlow on lap four.

Briton Crutchlow lost control of his Ducati, which then took out the unsuspecting Bradl and ended both their races. (Editing by Martyn Herman)