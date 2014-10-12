TOKYO Oct 12 Spaniard Marc Marquez retained his MotoGP world title with a second place finish at his team Honda's home Motegi circuit in the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 21-year-old stretched his championship lead over second-placed Italian Valentino Rossi of Yamaha and Honda's Dani Pedrosa to an unassailable 82 points with three races remaining.

There are 25 points awarded for a win.

Former two-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo of Yamaha won the race, 1.638 seconds ahead of Marquez, who overtook Rossi with eight laps remaining and held off the Italian to secure the title. Spain's Pedrosa finished fourth. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)