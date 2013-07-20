NEW YORK MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo and rival Dani Pedrosa were passed fit to race in the U.S. Grand Prix at Laguna Seca on Friday having suffered injuries in heavy crashes at the previous round in Germany.

The Spanish pair, in strong contention in the championship midway through the season, were cleared to race by the California circuit's chief medical officer and each made a tentative return in Friday's practice.

Yamaha-rider Lorenzo, who broke his collarbone during practice at the Dutch Grand Prix last month and missed the German Grand Prix last week after another practice crash, posted the sixth fastest time in Friday's second practice session after warming up with the 11th quickest lap in the first.

Honda's Pedrosa, who also missed last week's race at Sachsenring after sustaining a small fracture in his left collarbone during practice, sat out the first session at Laguna Seca but clocked the 11th fastest time in the second.

Championship leader Marc Marquez topped the timesheet in the second session with a lap of one minute 22.04 seconds on his Honda after Briton Cal Crutchlow was fastest in the earlier session, pushing his non-works Tech3 Yamaha around the track in one minute 22.757 seconds.

Seven-times world champion Valentino Rossi was fourth fastest in the second session on his Yamaha.

Italian Andrea Iannone was ruled out of Sunday's race at Laguna Seca after dislocating his shoulder at the Sachsenring and was not be replaced by his Pramac Ducati team.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Additional reporting by Alan Baldwin in London; editing by Toby Davis/Ian Ransom)