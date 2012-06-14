June 14 MotoGP championship leader Jorge Lorenzo revealed on Thursday that he had turned down an offer from Honda to replace Australian Casey Stoner.

Yamaha announced two days ago that their Spanish rider was staying with them until the end of the 2014 season and Lorenzo told reporters at the British Grand Prix that had been a decision of the heart.

"I'm really happy to stay," said the man who has been with Yamaha since 2008 and won the 2010 title with the Japanese manufacturer.

"It was a difficult decision this time as I had another offer from another brand, from Honda, and the decision was very tough, but I finally listened to my heart and my heart said Yamaha," he declared.

"I waited that he (Stoner) might change his opinion and come back to Honda for another year. So I left the place open to Casey."

Stoner, the reigning champion, said last month he was retiring at the end of the season because he had lost his love for the sport. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Alison Wildey)