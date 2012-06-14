Motor racing-Alonso says he will quit F1 if season expands to 25 races
MONTREAL, June 8 Double world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he would not stick around in Formula One if the calendar grew to 25 races a year.
June 14 MotoGP championship leader Jorge Lorenzo revealed on Thursday that he had turned down an offer from Honda to replace Australian Casey Stoner.
Yamaha announced two days ago that their Spanish rider was staying with them until the end of the 2014 season and Lorenzo told reporters at the British Grand Prix that had been a decision of the heart.
"I'm really happy to stay," said the man who has been with Yamaha since 2008 and won the 2010 title with the Japanese manufacturer.
"It was a difficult decision this time as I had another offer from another brand, from Honda, and the decision was very tough, but I finally listened to my heart and my heart said Yamaha," he declared.
"I waited that he (Stoner) might change his opinion and come back to Honda for another year. So I left the place open to Casey."
Stoner, the reigning champion, said last month he was retiring at the end of the season because he had lost his love for the sport. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Alison Wildey)
MONTREAL, June 8 Double world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he would not stick around in Formula One if the calendar grew to 25 races a year.
MONTREAL, June 8 Fernando Alonso returned to Formula One from his Indy 500 adventure on Thursday with a warning for McLaren-Honda that they need to be winning by September if he is to stay with the team next year.