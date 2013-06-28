June 28 Yamaha's MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo has undergone surgery in Spain after his high-speed crash at the Dutch Grand Prix in a wet Thursday practice.

The team said in a statement on Friday that the Mallorcan had a two-hour operation in Barcelona overnight to repair his fractured left collarbone.

"It's been a challenging operation, apparently successful," doctor Michele Zasa said. "We inserted a titanium plate and eight screws to secure the fragments of the collarbone.

"Jorge has just woken up from the anaesthesia. In the next few hours we will evaluate the progress of the patient and then we will be able to estimate how long the post-surgery rehabilitation will take."

Team manager Wilco Zeelenberg said the rider had decided to have the operation as soon as possible and was flown back to Barcelona from Assen for surgery that started at 2 a.m.

The Spaniard, who fell at more than 200kph on the slippery track, is seven points behind Honda riding compatriot and championship leader Dani Pedrosa in the standings.

Saturday's Dutch TT is the seventh of 18 grands prix in the championship. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin at Silverstone; Editing by John O'Brien)