BMW rider Matsushita Yoshinari of Japan competes during the 35th Le Mans 24-hours motorcycle endurance race in Le Mans, western France, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Files

Japanese rider Yoshinari Matsushita died in an accident during a qualifying session on Monday for the Isle of Man TT, organisers said.

He is the 21st rider to die at the circuit since 2000.

"Japanese rider Yoshinari Matsushita, 43, was killed during the qualifying session at the 2013 Isle of Man TT Races in an incident at Ballacrye in the north of the island," a statement on the official race website (www.iomtt.com) said.

The 43-year-old Tyco Suzuki rider, who first competed in the event in 2009, had been entered in the race earlier in the day.

(Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)