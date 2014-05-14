May 14 MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has signed a two-year extension to his contract with Honda, the Japanese manufacturer said on Wednesday.

"I am very happy to announce my renewal with HRC (Honda Racing Corporation)," the 21-year-old Spaniard said in a statement.

"I had always dreamt about being part of the Repsol Honda Team, and thanks to Honda the dream came true a year and a half ago. Everything happened very quickly last season, and I would have never imagined that I could achieve what we did."

Marquez became the youngest ever champion in motorcycling's top class last season and has won all four of the races from pole position so far this year.

He has a 28-point lead in the championship ahead of this weekend's French Grand Prix at Le Mans. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)