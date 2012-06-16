SILVERSTONE, England, June 16 Spain's Alvaro Bautista took a surprise first career MotoGP pole position on Saturday in a rain-affected British Grand Prix qualifying session at Silverstone.

The Honda Gresini rider will share the front row of the starting grid with Yamaha's American Ben Spies in second place and Australia's world champion Casey Stoner lining up third on a works Honda.

Championship leader Jorge Lorenzo will start in fourth place on a Yamaha. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)