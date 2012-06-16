Motor racing-Alonso says he will quit F1 if season expands to 25 races
MONTREAL, June 8 Double world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he would not stick around in Formula One if the calendar grew to 25 races a year.
SILVERSTONE, England, June 16 Spain's Alvaro Bautista took a surprise first career MotoGP pole position on Saturday in a rain-affected British Grand Prix qualifying session at Silverstone.
The Honda Gresini rider will share the front row of the starting grid with Yamaha's American Ben Spies in second place and Australia's world champion Casey Stoner lining up third on a works Honda.
Championship leader Jorge Lorenzo will start in fourth place on a Yamaha. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)
MONTREAL, June 8 Fernando Alonso returned to Formula One from his Indy 500 adventure on Thursday with a warning for McLaren-Honda that they need to be winning by September if he is to stay with the team next year.