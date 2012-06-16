* Bautista takes first career MotoGP pole

* Stoner on front row, Lorenzo fourth

* Crutchlow crashes and misses qualifying (Adds quotes, details)

SILVERSTONE, England, June 16 Spain's Alvaro Bautista took a surprise first career MotoGP pole position on Saturday in a rain-affected British Grand Prix qualifying session at Silverstone.

The Honda Gresini rider will share the front row of the starting grid with Yamaha's American Ben Spies in second place and Australia's world champion Casey Stoner lining up third on a works Honda.

Championship leader Jorge Lorenzo, the Spaniard who is 20 points clear of Stoner, will start in fourth place on a Yamaha.

"I never thought that I could get a pole position so early," said a thrilled Bautista, who joined the Gresini team after Italian Marco Simoncelli died in a crash in Malaysia last October.

"But today I felt very good on the bike and in the wet and dry I felt very comfortable. The (qualifying) practice was quite difficult because the rain started sometimes and at the end it started again to rain."

Britain's leading hope Cal Crutchlow, who missed last year's race when he crashed his Tech3 Yamaha in qualifying, was absent from the session after falling and being taken to hospital with a painful ankle.

His team hoped he would be able to start from the back of the grid on Sunday.

Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi lost control of his Ducati in qualifying with 45 minutes to go, skidding along the asphalt on his backside before sitting up in the gravel. He will start back in 10th.

American team mate and former champion Nicky Hayden also fell near the end of the session and starts seventh.

Stoner, who could be making his final MotoGP appearance in Britain if he goes through with his intention to quit at the end of the season, was disappointed with his afternoon.

"We tried a few things at the start and the bike was a real handful to ride and we couldn't get around that quick at all," said the Australian. "So we went another direction and finally found something half-decent.

"The bike felt better so I came straight in to get a new rear (tyre) on and go out and try and get pole but unfortunately the weather pushed it out of our grasp. We were pretty confident of getting pole today." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon and Pritha Sarka)