PARIS May 20 Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo climbed back to top spot in the world championships when he took his second victory of the season at the French MotoGP in Le Mans on Sunday.

The 2010 world champion, fourth on the grid, mastered the rainy conditions to finish 9.905 seconds ahead of Italy's Valentino Rossi, who had his best result so far for the Ducati team.

Australian Casey Stoner, who announced this week that he will retire from the sport at the end of the 2012 season, took third place while his Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa, who had started on pole, was fourth.

Lorenzo, who won the season's first event in Qatar, tops the standings on 90 points, eight ahead of defending champion Stoner. (Writing by Gregory Blachier, Editing by Clare Fallon)