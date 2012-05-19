PARIS May 19 Spaniard Dani Pedrosa took his first pole position of the season at the French Grand Prix on Saturday with a last gasp lap that pushed MotoGP champion and Honda team mate Casey Stoner into second place.

Pedrosa produced his best lap of one minute 33.638 seconds in his last attempt on a drying Le Mans track to beat the Australian who had led into the final minute.

Stoner, who said on Thursday he would retire at the end of the season because he had fallen out of love with the sport, will start second on the grid after lapping 0.303 seconds slower.

Italy's Andrea Dovizioso, who is fifth in the championship standings for the Tech3 Yamaha team, completed the front row with Spain's 2010 world champion Jorge Lorenzo starting fourth on a works Yamaha.

Valentino Rossi starts seventh for Ducati, the Italian's best position so far this year. (Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alan Baldwin)