Aug 9 Twice defending world champion Marc Marquez maintained his unbeaten record in the United States with a decisive victory at the Indianapolis MotoGP on Sunday.

Marquez bided his time in second place behind Jorge Lorenzo for most of the 27-lap race before making a decisive pass of his fellow Spaniard at the end of the home straight with three laps left.

The Repsol Honda rider was never seriously challenged after that as he crossed the line in 41:55.371, 0.688 seconds ahead of Yamaha rider Lorenzo at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

World championship leader Valentino Rossi of Italy was nearly six seconds back in third place on his Yamaha, just ahead of Spaniard Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda).

Marquez has never been beaten in motorcycling on three different American tracks and has won for the past five years in Indianapolis in Moto2GP and MotoGP.

