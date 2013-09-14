Sept 14 Honda's MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez chalked up his sixth pole position of the season in record time at the San Marino Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Spanish rookie lapped the Misano Marco Simoncelli circuit with a fastest time of one minute 32.915 seconds that was quicker than the lap record of 1:33.138 set by Australian Casey Stoner in 2011 qualifying.

Marquez, who has a 28-point lead over compatriot and team mate Dani Pedrosa, will have Yamaha's world champion Jorge Lorenzo alongside, with Italian Valentino Rossi completing the front row.

Pedrosa starts fourth with Britain's Cal Crutchlow in fifth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)