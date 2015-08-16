Aug 16 Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo won the Czech MotoGP in Brno from pole position on Sunday to move level with Valentino Rossi at the top of the world championship standings.

The 28-year-old Yamaha rider dominated the race to take victory in a time of 42 minutes, 53.042 seconds, more than four seconds ahead of his compatriot Marc Marquez with Italian Rossi in third.

"Luckily, I had a little bit more pace than Marc and won this very important victory because now I'm leading the championship with Valentino," Lorenzo told reporters after his fifth victory of the season.

Lorenzo, the 2010 and 2012 world champion, is level in the overall standings on 211 points with team mate Rossi, 52 points ahead of Honda's Marquez, the 2014 champion.

