VALENCIA, Spain Nov 7 Jorge Lorenzo set a new lap record to take pole position on Saturday in the Valencia MotoGP as he seeks to win a turbulent world championship in the final race in which leader Valentino Rossi will start last on the grid due to a penalty.

Lorenzo, who trails Rossi by seven points in the standings, starts from the front after setting a fastest time in Valencia of one minute 30.011 seconds.

Rossi fell after taking part in qualifying even though his position was already confirmed.

"It was my best lap ever and I couldn't believe it when I saw the time," Lorenzo told reporters.

"If I tried it again 100 times I don't think I could do this lap time. The most important thing is the grid position though for tomorrow."

Honda duo Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa will start second and third on the grid respectively.

Rossi, seeking a 10th world title, was handed a three-point penalty in the last race in Malaysia following a clash with Marquez that led to the Spaniard crashing out of the race.

That penalty, added to an earlier one, triggered an automatic demotion in Valencia. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Ed Osmond)