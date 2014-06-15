(Corrects typo in headline)

BARCELONA, June 15 World champion Marc Marquez continued his victorious start to the season and became the youngest rider to win seven races in a row as he took first place in the Catalunya MotoGP on Sunday.

Marquez, 21, on his Honda, raced through from third on the grid to take the lead from Valentino Rossi on the 18th lap and overcame a late challenge from Dani Pedrosa to beat the record that previously held by Rossi.

Pedrosa was fastest in practice but made a poor start and Jorge Lorenzo briefly took the lead before Rossi, on his Yamaha, came through on the third lap.

The veteran seven-times world champion held off the challenge from Marquez but the Spaniard finally found a gap to overtake.

In a dramatic finale, Pedrosa briefly took the lead on the final lap before Marquez responded. Pedrosa then made another attempt which failed and Rossi stole through to take second.

"I was a bit worried before the start as I was further back on the grid and I needed to get my gear changes right going into the first curve," Marquez told reporters.

"From there I just tried to push forward as much I could to get to the front and then hang on. Now I will try to keep this run going as long as I can."

He leads the driver's championship with 175 points, ahead of Rossi on 117 points and third-placed Pedrosa on 112 points.

Marquez's brother Alex won the Moto3 class earlier and in a clean sweep for Spain, Esteve Rabat came first in the Moto2. (Writing by Tim Hanlon; Editing by John O'Brien and Pritha Sarkar)