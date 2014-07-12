July 12 MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez took pole for the German Grand Prix, a new lap record edging out Repsol Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa on Saturday.

Marquez, who started the season with six poles in a row but failed to qualify in top spot for the last two races, recorded a time of one minute 20.937 seconds.

That effort broke Casey Stoner's six-year pole lap record at the Sachsenring circuit of 1:21.067 and was just under three tenths faster than Pedrosa, with Germany's Stefan Bradl completing the front row.

Marquez has won all eight races this season. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by xxx)