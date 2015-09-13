Sept 13 MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez won a San Marino Grand Prix thriller for Honda on Sunday while Valentino Rossi extended his overall lead to 23 points despite a strategy blunder that cost him victory.

Yamaha's Rossi, the home hero at Italy's Misano circuit, ended up fifth after delaying a switch back to slick tyres on a drying track following earlier rain while Honda's Marquez made the right call.

In a race full of surprises and changing weather, with the top riders pitting twice to switch bikes, Rossi's team mate and rival Jorge Lorenzo crashed out in another blow to the Spaniard's title hopes.

Britain had two non-factory riders on the podium instead, with Bradley Smith second for Tech3 Yamaha and Scott Redding taking his first top-three finish on the Marc VDS Honda despite falling early on.

Rossi now has 247 points to Lorenzo's 224, with Marquez on 184 with five rounds remaining. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)