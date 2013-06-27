June 27 MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo broke his collarbone in a high-speed crash during testing for the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen on Thursday.

Lorenzo was caught out by standing water on the damp track while negotiating the speedy Hoge Heide section of the circuit.

The MotoGP official Twitter feed said he would be kept in hospital for observation and will fly to Barcelona on Friday for surgery.

Yamaha's Lorenzo is seven points behind fellow Spaniard and world championship leader Dani Pedrosa after winning the Catalunya grand prix last weekend.