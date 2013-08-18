PREVIEW-Motor racing-'Best ever' Hamilton faces resurgent Ferrari
SHANGHAI, April 5 Lewis Hamilton has raised his game but whether the Mercedes driver can deny Ferrari a second successive win of the season in China this weekend remains to be seen.
Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Indianapolis Moto2 on Sunday 1. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 43:47.432 2. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 43:48.198 3. Scott Redding (Britain) Kalex 43:49.173 4. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Kalex 43:50.060 5. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 43:50.140 6. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 43:55.960 7. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 43:56.324 8. Johann Zarco (France) Suter 43:56.461 9. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 43:56.710 10. Jordi Torres (Spain) Suter 43:58.186 11. Julian Simon (Spain) Kalex 43:58.730 12. Nicolas Terol (Spain) Suter 44:00.435 13. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 44:01.945 14. Alex de Angelis (San Marino) Speed up 44:02.072 15. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 44:03.177
* Wehrlein hopes to return in Bahrain (Adds details, Wolff quotes)
LONDON, April 3 Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has backed Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein to "come back strong" after having to miss the opening race of the season in Australia due to fitness issues.