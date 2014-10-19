Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Australia Moto2 on Sunday 1. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Kalex 39:10.419 2. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 39:11.748 3. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 39:11.923 4. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 39:12.262 5. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 39:13.711 6. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 39:22.116 7. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Tech 3 39:22.196 8. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 39:28.695 9. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Suter 39:28.701 10. Jordi Torres (Spain) Suter 39:28.897 11. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 39:28.933 12. Louis Rossi (France) Kalex 39:28.979 13. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 39:29.253 14. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Suter 39:29.643 15. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 39:29.856