Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Czech Republic Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 2:01.911 2. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 2:02.143 3. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 2:02.307 4. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 2:02.322 5. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 2:02.514 6. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 2:02.517 7. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 2:02.528 8. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Tech 3 2:02.684 9. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 2:02.846 10. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 2:02.888