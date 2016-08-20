Motor racing-Sauber end their points drought
BARCELONA, May 14 Swiss-based Sauber ended their Formula One points drought on Sunday with Pascal Wehrlein finishing eighth in the Spanish Grand Prix for the team's first scoring finish of the season.
Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Czech Republic Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 2:01.581 2. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 2:01.614 3. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 2:01.831 4. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 2:02.046 5. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 2:02.049 6. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 2:02.099 7. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 2:02.139 8. Danny Kent (Britain) Kalex 2:02.289 9. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 2:02.293 10. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 2:02.315
BARCELONA, May 14 Swiss-based Sauber ended their Formula One points drought on Sunday with Pascal Wehrlein finishing eighth in the Spanish Grand Prix for the team's first scoring finish of the season.
BARCELONA, May 14 Force India collected one of Formula One's stranger sanctions on Sunday when they were given a suspended 25,000-euro ($27,317.50) fine for a breach of the rules concerning driver numbers on their cars.