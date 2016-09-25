Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Aragon Moto2 on Sunday 1. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 40:00.885 2. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 40:04.174 3. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 40:04.206 4. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 40:06.066 5. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 40:11.607 6. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 40:13.049 7. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 40:13.270 8. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 40:13.497 9. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 40:14.889 10. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 40:19.049 11. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Speed up 40:23.298 12. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 40:23.556 13. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 40:23.794 14. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 40:24.322 15. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 40:26.178
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.