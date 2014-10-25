BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Malaysia Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 2:07.429 2. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 2:07.587 3. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 2:07.706 4. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Kalex 2:07.754 5. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 2:07.849 6. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 2:07.875 7. Julian Simon (Spain) Kalex 2:07.886 8. Johann Zarco (France) Caterham Suter 2:07.956 9. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 2:08.133 10. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 2:08.144
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud