May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Spain Moto2 on Sunday 1. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 45:01.873 2. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 45:03.804 3. Tito Rabat (Spain) Kalex 45:04.095 4. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 45:08.706 5. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 45:12.959 6. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 45:14.352 7. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 45:14.838 8. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 45:16.307 9. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 45:19.946 10. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Tech 3 45:23.831 11. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 45:23.999 12. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 45:27.212 13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 45:28.652 14. Randy Krummenacher (Switzerland) Kalex 45:29.819 15. Anthony West (Australia) Speed up 45:32.746