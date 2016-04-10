April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Americas Moto2 on Sunday
1. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 41:22.174
2. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 41:24.265
3. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 41:29.911
4. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 41:30.820
5. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 41:30.965
6. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 41:33.257
7. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 41:33.452
8. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Speed up 41:40.107
9. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 41:40.892
10. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 41:41.582
11. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 41:44.347
12. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 41:46.072
13. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 41:47.569
14. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 41:49.057
15. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 41:49.772