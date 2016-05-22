Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Italy Moto2 on Sunday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 18:59.391 2. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 18:59.421 3. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 19:00.487 4. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 19:00.606 5. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 19:01.044 6. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 19:01.501 7. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 19:05.040 8. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 19:05.640 9. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 19:05.671 10. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 19:05.713 11. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 19:06.111 12. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 19:07.050 13. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Kalex 19:07.109 14. Danny Kent (Britain) Kalex 19:07.136 15. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 19:07.437
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.