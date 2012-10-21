Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Malaysia Moto2 on Sunday 1. Alex de Angelis (San Marino) FTR 36:57.793 2. Anthony West (Australia) Speed up 36:58.503 3. Gino Rea (Britain) Suter 36:59.156 4. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) FTR 37:00.734 5. Julian Simon (Spain) Suter 37:05.376 6. Andrea Iannone (Italy) Speed up 37:07.855 7. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 37:20.871 8. Bradley Smith (Britain) Tech 3 37:24.750 9. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 37:27.856 10. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 37:29.307 11. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Kalex 37:29.539 12. Scott Redding (Britain) Kalex 37:34.901 13. Toni Elias (Spain) Suter 37:36.420 14. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 37:36.888 15. Ricard Cardus (Spain) AJR 37:38.479
ROME, June 3 MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday, while veteran Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi delighted the home crowd with second place on the grid.