Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Great Britain Moto2 on Sunday 1. Scott Redding (Britain) Kalex 38:22.897 2. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 38:23.963 3. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 38:24.067 4. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 38:24.324 5. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 38:25.123 6. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 38:31.039 7. Johann Zarco (France) Suter 38:35.043 8. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Kalex 38:36.125 9. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 38:38.059 10. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Speed up 38:38.122 11. Nicolas Terol (Spain) Suter 38:43.631 12. Julian Simon (Spain) Kalex 38:45.250 13. Jordi Torres (Spain) Suter 38:48.554 14. Alex de Angelis (San Marino) Speed up 38:48.891 15. Toni Elias (Spain) Kalex 38:51.797
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix as organisers seek to build on the crowd-pulling success of Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2016 race.