Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Great Britain Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Caterham Suter 2:07.094 2. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 2:07.467 3. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 2:07.487 4. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 2:07.632 5. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 2:07.906 6. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 2:07.979 7. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 2:08.014 8. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Kalex 2:08.055 9. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 2:08.102 10. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 2:08.123