Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Australia Moto2 on Saturday 1. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Kalex 39:26.486 2. Anthony West (Australia) Speed up 39:43.297 3. Marc Marquez (Spain) Suter 39:43.323 4. Scott Redding (Britain) Kalex 39:43.443 5. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 39:52.504 6. Johann Zarco (France) Motobi 39:52.514 7. Simone Corsi (Italy) FTR 39:52.577 8. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 39:52.858 9. Randy Krummenacher (Switzerland) Kalex 39:52.960 10. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 39:53.066 11. Jordi Torres (Spain) Suter 40:03.006 12. Bradley Smith (Britain) Tech 3 40:03.051 13. Toni Elias (Spain) Suter 40:03.356 14. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Tech 3 40:04.706 15. Mike Di Meglio (France) Kalex 40:10.836
ROME, June 3 MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday, while veteran Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi delighted the home crowd with second place on the grid.