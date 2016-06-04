June 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Catalunya Moto2 Qualification on Saturday
1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 1:49.179
2. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 1:49.214
3. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 1:49.472
4. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 1:49.606
5. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 1:49.619
6. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 1:49.661
7. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 1:49.712
8. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 1:49.753
9. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 1:49.949
10. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 1:49.980