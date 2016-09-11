Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
Sept 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix San Marino Moto2 on Sunday 1. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 42:45.885 2. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 42:48.408 3. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 42:52.084 4. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 42:54.827 5. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 42:55.901 6. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 42:56.980 7. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 42:58.933 8. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 43:00.489 9. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 43:01.532 10. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 43:06.605 11. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 43:08.080 12. Xavi Vierge (Spain) Tech 3 43:19.512 13. Luca Marini (Italy) Kalex 43:26.021 14. Ratthapark Wilairot (Thailand) Kalex 43:27.637 15. Jesko Raffin (Switzerland) Kalex 43:28.387
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.