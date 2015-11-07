Motor racing-McLaren offer F1 simulator role for virtual racer
LONDON, May 4 The McLaren Formula One team launched a virtual racing competition on Thursday with a real job as a simulator driver as the prize.
Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Valencia Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Tito Rabat (Spain) Kalex 1:35.234 2. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 1:35.372 3. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 1:35.441 4. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 1:35.532 5. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 1:35.694 6. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 1:35.728 7. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 1:35.752 8. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 1:35.786 9. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 1:35.896 10. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 1:35.930
PARIS, May 4 Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus has retained the rights to broadcast Formula One races in France from 2018 to 2021, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.