April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix GP Americas Moto2 on Sunday 1. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 41:45.565 2. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 41:47.564 3. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 41:50.187 4. Tito Rabat (Spain) Kalex 41:54.540 5. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 41:58.541 6. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 41:59.733 7. Anthony West (Australia) Speed up 42:02.836 8. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 42:03.078 9. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 42:03.254 10. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 42:03.329 11. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 42:03.547 12. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 42:10.389 13. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Tech 3 42:11.581 14. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 42:13.021 15. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 42:14.133