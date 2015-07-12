July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Germany Moto2 on Sunday 1. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 41:09.295 2. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 41:09.378 3. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 41:10.941 4. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 41:15.681 5. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 41:18.579 6. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 41:19.727 7. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 41:19.887 8. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 41:21.813 9. Julian Simon (Spain) Speed up 41:24.157 10. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 41:24.248 11. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 41:26.824 12. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 41:28.115 13. Randy Krummenacher (Switzerland) Kalex 41:31.144 14. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 41:31.657 15. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 41:32.570