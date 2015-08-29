Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Spanish Grand Prix
May 10 Statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya (Round five of 20 races):
Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Great Britain Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 2:06.345 2. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 2:06.403 3. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 2:06.419 4. Tito Rabat (Spain) Kalex 2:06.588 5. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 2:06.801 6. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 2:06.839 7. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 2:07.010 8. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 2:07.059 9. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 2:07.076 10. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 2:07.258
May 10 Statistics for Sunday's Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya (Round five of 20 races):
LONDON, May 8 Formula One champions Mercedes have no "magic bullets" to solve the problems that slowed Lewis Hamilton in Russia last month, but they are focusing on finding a solution, team boss Toto Wolff said on Monday.