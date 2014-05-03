BRIEF-London police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud
* British official says Indian business tycoon Vijay Mallya arrested in London, to be presented in court later on Tuesday (Reporting By Delhi Newsroom)