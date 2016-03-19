Motor racing- New Zealand's Scott Dixon wins Indy 500 pole
May 21 New Zealand's Scott Dixon won the pole for next week's Indy 500 when he posted the fastest average speed in a nine-car shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Qatar Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 1:59.052 2. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 1:59.124 3. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 1:59.354 4. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 1:59.419 5. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 1:59.509 6. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 1:59.627 7. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 1:59.716 8. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 1:59.759 9. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 1:59.811 10. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 1:59.920
May 21 New Zealand's Scott Dixon won the pole for next week's Indy 500 when he posted the fastest average speed in a nine-car shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
May 21 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Portugal on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 199 2. Hyundai Motorsport 173 3. Toyota Gazoo Racing 113 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 85