Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Great Britain Moto2 on Sunday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 42:53.674 2. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 42:57.034 3. Tito Rabat (Spain) Kalex 42:59.201 4. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 43:00.163 5. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 43:01.902 6. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 43:21.935 7. Anthony West (Australia) Speed up 43:27.576 8. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 43:27.613 9. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 43:28.563 10. Ricard Cardus (Spain) Tech 3 43:28.758 11. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Tech 3 43:32.488 12. Randy Krummenacher (Switzerland) Kalex 43:32.864 13. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 43:41.454 14. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 43:50.777 15. Axel Pons (Spain) Kalex 43:53.745