Motor racing-Timberlake follows Swift as F1 Austin crowd-puller
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
June 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Catalunya Moto2 Qualification on Saturday 1. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Pons Kalex 1:46.410 2. Scott Redding (Britain) Kalex 1:47.029 3. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Pons Kalex 1:47.076 4. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 1:47.098 5. Alex de Angelis (San Marino) Speed up 1:47.149 6. Johann Zarco (France) Suter 1:47.213 7. Jordi Torres (Spain) Suter 1:47.258 8. Randy Krummenacher (Switzerland) Suter 1:47.418 9. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 1:47.422 10. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 1:47.424
LONDON, March 29 U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport.
LONDON, March 28 Former Formula One world champion Nigel Mansell joined the motorsport world on Tuesday in paying tribute to John Surtees at the funeral of the only man to win world titles on two wheels and four.