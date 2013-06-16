Motor racing-Timberlake follows Swift as F1 Austin crowd-puller
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act for this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in October.
June 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Catalunya Moto2 on Sunday 1. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Pons Kalex 41:17.307 2. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Pons Kalex 41:17.388 3. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 41:23.571 4. Scott Redding (Britain) Kalex 41:26.368 5. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 41:27.904 6. Randy Krummenacher (Switzerland) Suter 41:28.884 7. Johann Zarco (France) Suter 41:32.876 8. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 41:45.587 9. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 41:45.659 10. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 41:45.768 11. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Speed up 41:46.199 12. Mike Di Meglio (France) Motobi 41:48.522 13. Danny Kent (Britain) Tech 3 41:48.625 14. Axel Pons (Spain) Pons Kalex 41:49.064 15. Julian Simon (Spain) Kalex 41:50.497
LONDON, March 29 U.S. Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein says it would make sense for Formula One's new American owners Liberty Media to buy some circuits as part of their long-term strategic plans for the sport.
LONDON, March 28 Former Formula One world champion Nigel Mansell joined the motorsport world on Tuesday in paying tribute to John Surtees at the funeral of the only man to win world titles on two wheels and four.