Rallying-Ogier wins in Portugal for the fifth time
May 21 World champion Sebastien Ogier won the Rally of Portugal for a record-equalling fifth time on Sunday to stretch his championship lead to 22 points.
June 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Netherlands Moto2 on Sunday 1. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 34:33.948 2. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 34:36.383 3. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 34:39.618 4. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 34:41.017 5. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 34:41.831 6. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 34:43.163 7. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 34:43.430 8. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 34:48.952 9. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 34:49.175 10. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 34:49.352 11. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Speed up 34:50.322 12. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 34:50.515 13. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 34:58.718 14. Danny Kent (Britain) Kalex 34:58.965 15. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) Kalex 34:59.490
May 21 World champion Sebastien Ogier won the Rally of Portugal for a record-equalling fifth time on Sunday to stretch his championship lead to 22 points.
May 21 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 85 2. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 68 3. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 62 4. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 58 5. Johann Zarco (France) Yamaha 55 6. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 54 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 40 8. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Ducati 38 9. Jonas Folger (Germany) Yamaha 38 10. Jack Miller (Australia) Honda 29 11. Danilo