PREVIEW-Motor racing-'Best ever' Hamilton faces resurgent Ferrari
SHANGHAI, April 5 Lewis Hamilton has raised his game but whether the Mercedes driver can deny Ferrari a second successive win of the season in China this weekend remains to be seen.
Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Scott Redding (Britain) Kalex 159 2. Pol Espargaro (Spain) Pons Kalex 133 3. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Pons Kalex 113 4. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 94 5. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 90 6. Johann Zarco (France) Suter 75 7. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 65 8. Jordi Torres (Spain) Suter 64 9. Nicolas Terol (Spain) Suter 62 10. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 60 11. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Kalex 58 12. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 49 13. Alex de Angelis (San Marino) Speed up 43 14. Julian Simon (Spain) Kalex 42 15. Anthony West (Australia) Speed up 34
SHANGHAI, April 5 Lewis Hamilton has raised his game but whether the Mercedes driver can deny Ferrari a second successive win of the season in China this weekend remains to be seen.
* Wehrlein hopes to return in Bahrain (Adds details, Wolff quotes)
LONDON, April 3 Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has backed Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein to "come back strong" after having to miss the opening race of the season in Australia due to fitness issues.