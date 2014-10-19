Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Esteve Rabat (Spain) Kalex 310 2. Mika Kallio (Finland) Kalex 269 3. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Kalex 249 4. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Suter 161 5. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 151 6. Johann Zarco (France) Caterham Suter 117 7. Simone Corsi (Italy) Kalex 100 8. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 76 9. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 75 10. Luis Salom (Spain) Kalex 67 11. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Tech 3 66 12. Anthony West (Australia) Speed up 65 13. Sam Lowes (Britain) Speed up 60 14. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 53 15. Xavier Simeon (Belgium) Suter 52