Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday 1. Johann Zarco (France) Kalex 251 2. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 214 3. Alex Rins (Spain) Kalex 203 4. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 197 5. Sam Lowes (Britain) Kalex 162 6. Jonas Folger (Germany) Kalex 159 7. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 159 8. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 125 9. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 117 10. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 98 11. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Kalex 71 12. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 69 13. Mattia Pasini (Italy) Kalex 63 14. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Kalex 61 15. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Kalex 58
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.