April 23 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix Moto2 on Sunday
1. Franco Morbidelli (Italy) Kalex 75
2. Thomas Luethi (Switzerland) Kalex 56
3. Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) KTM 43
4. Takaaki Nakagami (Japan) Kalex 32
5. Xavi Vierge (Spain) Tech 3 25
6. Alex Marquez (Spain) Kalex 24
7. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Italy) Kalex 21
8. Luca Marini (Italy) Kalex 20
9. Simone Corsi (Italy) Speed up 19
10. Dominique Aegerter (Switzerland) Suter 18
11. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) Kalex 13
12. Fabio Quartararo (France) Kalex 13
13. Marcel Schroetter (Germany) Suter 13
14. Hafizh Syahrin (Malaysia) Kalex 11
15. Sandro Cortese (Germany) Suter 8